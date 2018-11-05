Media player
Matt Hancock: NHS will focus more on illness prevention
The NHS has "seen itself as the National Hospital Service," the health secretary has said.
Matt Hancock told the Today programme there needed to be a shift in culture and in the way resources are balanced, as he outlined his plans for an emphasis on illness prevention.
05 Nov 2018
