Will it take 10 years to solve knife crime?

Video

The Politics Live panel looked at the causes of knife crime in Britain's bigger cities, and what the potential solutions might be. There have been 119 homicides in the capital so far in 2018 - three times the figure for 2017.

After London's mayor said it could take 10 years to solve the problem, Jo Coburn heard from Conservative mayor for the West Midlands Andy Street, Labour MP Alison McGovern, economist Grace Blakeley and journalist Liam Halligan, plus former government adviser on knife crime Dr Derrick Campbell.