David Davis: Brexit scare stories are nonsense
Davis: Brexit 'scare stories' are nonsense

The former Brexit secretary says the UK has hundreds of plans ready in case the country leaves the EU without any agreed Brexit deal.

Mr Davis told Today there might be "some hiccups" but the UK was "a big country" and "we can look after ourselves".

  • 08 Nov 2018
