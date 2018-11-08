Raab on UK being reliant on Dover trade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Raab on realising the extent of Dover trade
BBC political correspondent Jonathan Blake reports on the row surrounding Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab's comments about the amount of the UK's trade in goods which goes via Dover.
Read more: Raab under fire over Dover-Calais comment
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46141744/dominic-raab-on-realising-the-extent-of-dover-tradeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window