Deal 'will see us cede control' - Johnson

Video

Transport minister Jo Johnson has quit the government, calling for the public to have a fresh say on Brexit.

The MP, who is Boris Johnson's brother, said the withdrawal deal currently being negotiated with the European Union would be an "incoherent Brexit".

He added that the only people who would gain control would be in the French and German parliaments.

Mr Johnson said what was on offer wasn't anything like what was promised.

Downing Street thanked him for his work but ruled out another referendum.

Jo Johnson voted to remain in the EU while his brother Boris, who quit as foreign secretary in July, was a leading Brexiteer.