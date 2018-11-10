Media player
Jo Johnson: Brexit 'was a fantasy set of promises'
Jo Johnson MP says it would be a "democratic travesty" if the public were not consulted again about Brexit.
He was challenged by the Today programme's Nick Robinson about the promises made during the referendum campaign by his brother Boris Johnson.
10 Nov 2018
