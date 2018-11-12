Brown: There will be a referendum at some point
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gordon Brown predicts new UK referendum on EU

The British people "have got a right to have the final say" on the UK's relations with the EU, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.

And he predicted there would be a new referendum, but he did not know when it would be.

  • 12 Nov 2018
Go to next video: What is a 'meaningful' Brexit vote?