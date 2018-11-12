'I've been left to live in a shed'

Video

"AD" is from Jaywick Sands - a place named the most deprived neighbourhood in England in 2010 and 2015.

He has been living in a shed for 15 months, having been evicted from his rented home.

The UN's special investigator for poverty is visiting Jaywick as part of a look at the effects of austerity on the UK.

