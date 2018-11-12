No deal Brexit will bring 'recession'

Video

Economist Mohamed El-Erian says he believes more time will be found for an EU-UK Brexit deal.

He told Hardtalk's Sarah Montague: "You cannot replace something with nothing. A hard Brexit tomorrow or in March would have enormous difficulty because you haven't put a replacement infrastructure in place yet. So the UK in my mind would got into recession."

He estimated that without a deal the UK would go into recession "within three to four months" of a hard Brexit.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel on Tuesday 13 November and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)