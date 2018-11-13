Media player
Brexit explainer: Is the EU really united over Brexit?
The BBC's Europe editor Katya Adler looks at the reasons why the EU has been united in their position on Brexit, despite disunity among member states on topics like migration and the eurozone.
13 Nov 2018
