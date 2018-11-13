Welsh MP's accent 'mocked in Commons'

Video

An unnamed Member of Parliament has been accused of "mocking" the accent of a Welsh MP during a Commons debate.

Plaid Cymru's Jonathan Edwards said that during debate on the Budget on Monday, an MP from another party "chose to make disparaging remarks about my accent", saying such behaviour served to "reinforce the privileged and exclusive perception of Westminster politics".

Speaker John Bercow said "personal mockery" was wrong, and "to many people it constitutes bullying".

He also apologised for his own "extraordinarily ineffective mimicry" of Tory MP Ken Clarke.