Corbyn asks May about Fox's 40 trade deals

PMQs: Corbyn and May on post-Brexit trade deals
Jeremy Corbyn reminded Theresa May about Liam Fox''s claim about 40 trade deals ready to be signed the second the UK leaves the EU, asking how the negotiations are coming along.
She asked him about Labour policy, saying the UK could not be in a customs union and negotiating its own trade deals.Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict
14 Nov 2018
