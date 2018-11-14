Media player
Theresa May makes statement on Brexit plan following cabinet meeting
Theresa May is expected to make a statement about her Brexit plan.
It will follow a crunch cabinet meeting where she is seeking her senior ministers' backing for the UK and EU's draft agreement.
14 Nov 2018
