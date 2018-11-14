Media player
Theresa May: Cabinet has backed draft Brexit plan
In a statement outside 10 Downing Street after a five-hour Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Theresa May said that Cabinet has agreed the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Mrs May said she believed the draft agreement was "the best that could be negotiated".
-
14 Nov 2018
