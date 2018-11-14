May: Cabinet has backed draft Brexit plan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May: Cabinet has backed draft Brexit plan

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street after a five-hour Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Theresa May said that Cabinet has agreed the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Mrs May said she believed the draft agreement was "the best that could be negotiated".

Cabinet backs draft Brexit agreement

  • 14 Nov 2018
Go to next video: What is Brexit?