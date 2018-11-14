Has there been a Brexit deal?
Brexit deal: Does this mean everything is decided?

The Cabinet has to decide whether it will accept a Brexit deal that's been thrashed out by UK and EU officials.

But it's not the only hurdle that the Prime Minister has in her path.

Our political correspondent Leila Nathoo explains.

