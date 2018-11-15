Brexit: May under pressure over deal
Brexit: What just happened?

After a day of Cabinet resignations, and mounting speculation that the prime minister could be forced out, no one really knows what might happen next.

But Theresa May has said she is "determined" to see her draft Brexit agreement through, and has vowed to stay on in Downing Street.

Our political correspondent Leila Nathoo looks at what we know now, and what could still happen.

