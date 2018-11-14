Is everything decided on Brexit now?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Is everything decided now?

The Cabinet has agreed to back a draft withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU.

But getting ministers to agree isn't the only hurdle that the Prime Minister has in her path.

Our political correspondent Leila Nathoo explains...

Warning: contains some flashing images.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Nov 2018