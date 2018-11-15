Starmer: 'This is a very serious development'
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer says the resignation of Dominic Raab as Brexit secretary "is a very serious development".

Speaking to the BBC, he said the prime minister must now turn to "the majority in Parliament".

