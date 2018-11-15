Rees-Mogg names potential May successors

Media player
Jacob Rees-Mogg suggests potential successors for PM
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested several potential successors for PM Theresa May after calling for a confidence vote.
His list includes Boris Johnson, David Davis, Dominic Raab and Esther McVey, who all quit the government over Brexit, as well as Penny Mordaunt who remains International Development Secretary.
15 Nov 2018
