'I don't pretend it's been comfortable process'

Brexit: May updates MPs after cabinet resignations
There were shouts of 'resign' and laughing as the prime minister updated PMs on a Brexit deal minutes after cabinet resignations.
Theresa May spoke about the backstop arrangement for Northern Ireland, and said she could not "pretend this has been a comfortable process."
15 Nov 2018
