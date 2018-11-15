'I don't pretend it's been comfortable process'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: May updates MPs after cabinet resignations

There were shouts of 'resign' and laughing as the prime minister updated PMs on a Brexit deal minutes after cabinet resignations.

Theresa May spoke about the backstop arrangement for Northern Ireland, and said she could not "pretend this has been a comfortable process."Brexit latest - Reaction as Raab and McVey quit

  • 15 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Corbyn: 'Government is in chaos' over Brexit