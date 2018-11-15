Corbyn: 'Government is in chaos' over Brexit

Media player
Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn reaction to Theresa May deal update
After Theresa May updated MPs on her Brexit deal, the Labour leader said it was a "leap into the dark" and failed his party's six tests.
Jeremy Corbyn said the backstop locked Britain into an agreement that it could not leave without the permission of the EU, and the deal broke many of the PM's own "red lines".
