Corbyn: 'Government is in chaos' over Brexit
Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn reaction to Theresa May deal update

After Theresa May updated MPs on her Brexit deal, the Labour leader said it was a "leap into the dark" and failed his party's six tests.

Jeremy Corbyn said the backstop locked Britain into an agreement that it could not leave without the permission of the EU, and the deal broke many of the PM's own "red lines".

  • 15 Nov 2018
