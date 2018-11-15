May: Course I set out is the right one

Media player
Brexit: Theresa May's statement on proposed withdrawal agreement
After resignations from her cabinet, Theresa May says she believes in her draft Brexit agreement "with every fibre of my body".
15 Nov 2018
