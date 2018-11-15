'Am I going to see this through? Yes'
Brexit: Theresa May quizzed on no-confidence vote

Theresa May was quizzed about a possible no-confidence vote from Conservative MPs and whether she would carry on if she only had a narrow vote of support.

The prime minister told the Sun's Tom Newton Dunn: "Am I going to see this through? Yes"

Theresa May defends Brexit deal

