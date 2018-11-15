Brexit: What just happened?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: What just happened?

Leila Nathoo looks at the developments of the last 48 hours, and explains what it all means.

Warning: contains some flashing images.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Nov 2018