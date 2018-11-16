Lord Lester accuser felt 're-victimised'

Video

The woman who has accused Lord Lester of sexual harassment says she felt "re-victimised" when watching a debate in the House of Lords on whether to suspend him.

Jasvinder Sanghera accused Lord Lester of groping and offering her a peerage 12 years ago, in return for sleeping with him.

An inquiry recommended a three-and-a-half year suspension but the House of Lords voted against his immediate suspension.

He denies the allegations.