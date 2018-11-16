Portillo: Calling MPs headbangers 'unhelpful'

Media player
Brexit: Portillo and Snow on political headbangers
Michael Portillo took issue with a description of some politicians as "headbangers" used by historian Dan Snow.
The former politician, and now railway TV programme-maker, used a train analogy to look at Brexit and political humiliation in the studio debate that followed the airing of the historian's authored film for BBC1's This Week.
16 Nov 2018
