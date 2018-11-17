Media player
Viral fame for Brexit sign language interpreter
Brexit has been making headlines all this week, with many commentators keen to have their say.
But people on social media thought it was this BBC sign language interpreter that best captured the mood of the country.
17 Nov 2018
