'Don't patronise me' Marr tells Chakrabarti
The BBC's Andrew Marr has clashed with Baroness Chakrabarti, during a discussion about Brexit.

The shadow attorney general went on to talk about the level of protection in the draft agreement, and her message to Labour MPs thinking of voting with the government.

  • 18 Nov 2018
