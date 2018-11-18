Brady quizzed on May no confidence letters
Sir Graham Brady: Even wife doesn't know number of letters

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, who would oversee any leadership challenge if enough Tory MPs write to him, says he won't even tell his wife how many letters he has received.

  • 18 Nov 2018
