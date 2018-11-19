May: Don't just listen to the politicians

Media player
CBI conference: Theresa May answers Laura Kuenssberg
The public should listen to the voice of business, and not just the politicians, the prime minister said.
Taking questions after addressing the CBI conference, she was asked by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg why voters should accept her Brexit plans when some Conservative MPs thought it was an "intolerable deal".
19 Nov 2018
