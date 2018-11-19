May: Don't just listen to the politicians
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CBI conference: Theresa May answers Laura Kuenssberg

The public should listen to the voice of business, and not just the politicians, the prime minister said.

Taking questions after addressing the CBI conference, she was asked by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg why voters should accept her Brexit plans when some Conservative MPs thought it was an "intolerable deal".

Theresa May and Brexit latest

  • 19 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'We'll be fully in control of who comes here'