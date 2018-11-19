'We'll be fully in control of who comes here'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May addresses CBI on Brexit and trade deals
The prime minister opened her speech to the CBI conference in London talking about Brexit and new immigration rules in the UK.
Theresa May spoke of an "intense week of negotiations" ahead of a European Council summit on Sunday, and she said the withdrawal agreement "has been agreed in full".
She said EU citizens would no longer have priority over people from other nations, and the UK would be in control of who could enter its borders.Theresa May and Brexit latest
19 Nov 2018
