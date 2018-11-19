Rudd: There are problems with universal credit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd on benefit changes
The new work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd has said the UK will have a "fair, compassionate and efficient welfare system".
Addressing the Commons for the first time in the role, Amber Rudd admitted there were "problems with universal credit despite its good intentions" and that she would be "listening and learning" from experts.
She defended the record of her predecessor, Esther McVey, after Labour MP Liz McInnes brought up critical comments from the UN rapporteur, Philip Alston
-
19 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46263837/new-work-and-pensions-secretary-amber-rudd-on-benefit-changesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window