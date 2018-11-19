Corbyn on 'sensible jobs first' Brexit plan

Media player
Labour wants 'permanent' customs union with British say
The Labour leader told the CBI about Labour's Brexit plan, which he says "could win support in Parliament " and bring Britain together.
Hours after Theresa May addressed the same CBI conference, Jeremy Corbyn said the government must have the courage to "change course or stand aside and let an election take place."
19 Nov 2018
