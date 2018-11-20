Downing Street cat gets a helping hand

Media player
Downing Street's Larry the Cat gets a helping hand from police
Few will be enjoying the rain in London today, let alone Downing Street's chief mouser Larry the Cat.
He was stuck outside on the steps of No 10 earlier, hoping someone would let him inside to dry off his fur.
Thankfully, a police officer came to his aid...
20 Nov 2018
