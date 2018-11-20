Downing Street cat gets a helping hand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Downing Street's Larry the Cat gets a helping hand from police

Few will be enjoying the rain in London today, let alone Downing Street's chief mouser Larry the Cat.

He was stuck outside on the steps of No 10 earlier, hoping someone would let him inside to dry off his fur.

Thankfully, a police officer came to his aid...

  • 20 Nov 2018