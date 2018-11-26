Media player
Could the DUP consider a deal with Labour?
Guests on Politics Live discussed whether the DUP might consider a deal with Labour if its current arrangement with the Conservatives ends.
Labour MP Kate Hoey said the idea was a “possibility” but Conservative Robert Halfon replied: “I can’t see them doing a deal with Jeremy Corbyn or John McDonnell.”
Author Afua Hirsch said the Tories' response to the idea left them "complacent".
26 Nov 2018
