Could the DUP consider a deal with Labour?
Video

Guests on Politics Live discussed whether the DUP might consider a deal with Labour if its current arrangement with the Conservatives ends.

Labour MP Kate Hoey said the idea was a “possibility” but Conservative Robert Halfon replied: “I can’t see them doing a deal with Jeremy Corbyn or John McDonnell.”

Author Afua Hirsch said the Tories' response to the idea left them "complacent".

  • 26 Nov 2018
