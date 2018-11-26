Media player
Is Universal Credit the Tories' number one priority?
During a Politics Live discussion on universal credit, the Times columnist Rachel Sylvester said she was shocked at the benefit system's continued roll out.
She said the most toxic thing for the Conservatives was the "presumption that they are the party of the rich".
But Tory ex-minister Robert Halfon insisted making the single, amalgamated benefit work was his party’s "number one priority".
26 Nov 2018
