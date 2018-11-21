'I will back May's deal' - Ken Clarke

Video

Conservative pro-European Ken Clarke has said he will support the prime minister's Brexit withdrawal agreement in parliament.

Speaking to Newsnight, the Father of the House of Commons said that backing the prime minister’s deal was better than risking a no-deal Brexit.

“I will support the deal because at least it gets us through to the transition... and then we can decide what our future economic relations are," he said.

“It’s a bit of a dog’s breakfast," he added. "That’s because we wasted two years with the cabinet debating each other."

Prime Minister Theresa May says her Brexit deal will allow the country to take back control of its "money, laws and borders".