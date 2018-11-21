Corbyn asks PM if no-deal Brexit is ruled out
Video

Corbyn asks May if no-deal Brexit is now ruled out

Jeremy Corbyn asks Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions if she agrees with colleagues that "there are no circumstances under which Britain will leave the EU with no deal?"

His question came after Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd suggested Parliament would not consent to the UK leaving without a deal.

In response, Mrs May said she did not agree with the Labour leader.

