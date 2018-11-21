Media player
PMQs: Gibraltar will not be 'excluded' from Brexit talks
Conservative MP Bob Neill sought assurances from Theresa May at Prime Minister's Questions that, under no circumstances, the text of the draft Brexit agreement will be reopened and safeguards put at risk.
The prime minister responded by insisting she was seeking a deal that worked for all of the UK, including the people of Gibraltar.
21 Nov 2018
