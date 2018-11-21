Lucas: The will of the people has changed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lucas: The will of the people has changed

Caroline Lucas has called for another Brexit referendum at Prime Minister's Questions, saying the "will of the people can change, the will of the people has changed".

The Green Party MP asked the prime minister: "The way forward is a 'People's Vote', or does she think democracy ended on 23 June 2016?"

But Theresa May told Ms Lucas that her claim to democracy was "absolutely ridiculous".

  • 21 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Thousands march for 'people's vote' on Brexit