'I can't forgive Tory MPs' - John McDonnell

Video

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has said he will not be friends with Conservative MPs because he "can't forgive them for what they've done".

Speaking to Newsnight, the Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington said: "I go back to my constituency and I've never seen human suffering like this in all the times I've been an MP."

Mr McDonnell added that he would not move in to Downing Street, but stay at home in Hayes, if Labour were elected to government.

You can watch Newsnight on BBC 2 weekdays 22:30 or on iPlayer. Subscribe to the programme on YouTube or follow them on Twitter.