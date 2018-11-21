'A woman shall not be disqualified'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Female MPs and peers read the Qualification of Women Act to mark 100 years

These female MPs and peers are marking 100 years since women were first allowed to stand for parliament in the UK.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Nov 2018