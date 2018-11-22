Video

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell tells Emily Maitlis he "can't forgive" the Conservatives.

Speaking to Newsnight, the Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington said: "I go back to my constituency and I've never seen human suffering like this in all the times I've been an MP."

Mr McDonnell added that he would not move in to Downing Street, but stay at home in Hayes, if Labour were elected to government.