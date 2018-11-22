Corbyn: Agreement is 'worst of all worlds'

Video

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed the draft agreement on future UK-EU relations as "26 pages of waffle".

He told MPs it would mean "no say over the rules that will continue to apply and no certainty for the future".

"This is the blindfold Brexit we all feared, a leap in the dark."

PM Theresa May says the political declaration, outlining how UK-EU trade, security and other issues will work, is "right for the whole of the UK".