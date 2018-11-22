Corbyn: Agreement is 'worst of all worlds'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn: EU agreement is 'worst of all worlds'
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed the draft agreement on future UK-EU relations as "26 pages of waffle".
He told MPs it would mean "no say over the rules that will continue to apply and no certainty for the future".
"This is the blindfold Brexit we all feared, a leap in the dark."
PM Theresa May says the political declaration, outlining how UK-EU trade, security and other issues will work, is "right for the whole of the UK".
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window