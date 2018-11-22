Getting on the housing ladder

Media player
How hard is it for young people to get on the housing ladder?
How hard is it for young people to get on the housing ladder?
Graphic designer Lucy spoke to BBC Politics Live about how impossible it seems.
Conservative MP Justine Greening and Big Issue founder Lord Bird want to see rent payments count towards people's credit history, to make it easier for renters to get reasonable credit. But their private members' bill - the Creditworthiness Assessment Bill - stands little chance of becoming law without government support.
22 Nov 2018
