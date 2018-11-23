Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Raab: Proposed Brexit deal 'worse' than EU membership
The former Brexit secretary says that Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal is worse than staying in the EU under current terms.
Dominic Raab, who recently resigned from the post, told Today that Parliament will vote down the deal.
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window