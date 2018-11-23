Raab: Proposed Brexit deal 'worse' than EU membership
The former Brexit secretary says that Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal is worse than staying in the EU under current terms.

Dominic Raab, who recently resigned from the post, told Today that Parliament will vote down the deal.

