Caller asks May: What is Plan B if MPs vote against deal?
Theresa May has told BBC Radio 5 Live that if parliament doesn't vote for her Brexit deal, the UK would "end up back at square one" when it comes to negotiating Brexit with the EU.
The prime minister took questions from listeners, and Sarah in Billingham asked: "Do you think you'll get your deal through parliament, and if it is watered down, what is your Plan B?"
-
23 Nov 2018
