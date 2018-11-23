BBC caller asks May for EU honest answer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC caller asks Theresa May for honest referendum answer
Prime Minister Theresa May takes calls on the BBC News Channel and BBC Radio 5 Live in a special programme presented by Emma Barnett.
Michael asked her: "What in your honest opinion is better for the UK, your deal or the deal we had if we stayed in the EU?".
-
23 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-46319276/bbc-caller-asks-theresa-may-for-honest-referendum-answerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window