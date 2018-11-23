Wheatus: Young people 'staring down the barrel of a closed off island'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wheatus: Young people 'staring down the barrel of a closed off island'

Frontman of US rock band Wheatus Brendan Brown has never been shy about sharing his thoughts on Brexit young people and Jeremy Corbyn.

Best known for the hit single Teenage Dirtbag, Brendan Brown discusses on Politics Live if young people see themselves 'staring down the barrel of a closed off island?'

Video journalist: Christina McSorley

  • 23 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Opposing Brexit views delivered in song