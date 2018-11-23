Another Brexit referendum?

Video

Theresa May has ruled out holding another referendum on Brexit, but some people still want the UK to stay in the EU and others want a final say on the deal to leave.

So could there be another vote? Our political correspondent Nick Eardley looks at what might happen.

For a further referendum, the EU would have to agree to delay or cancel the Article 50 deadline; in the UK politicians would also have to pass legislation for a new referendum.

Filmed and edited by Nick Raikes

